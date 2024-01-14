en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration

In a recent statement, President Hakainde Hichilema has voiced a growing concern over the increasing trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. Recognizing the potential pitfalls of this trend, such as overpopulation in cities and underdevelopment in rural areas, the President is urging his fellow citizens to shift their focus and investments towards the rural parts of the country.

Migration: A Double-Edged Sword

The global trend of urbanization often comes with a double-edged sword. On one hand, it brings a surge of economic activity and opportunities, but on the other, it can lead to a host of issues like overpopulation, strain on resources, and escalating living costs. Conversely, rural areas, from where most of this migration originates, are left underdeveloped and deprived of essential growth.

President Hichilema’s Call to Action

President Hichilema’s call to action, made in response to this alarming trend, underscores the importance of balanced development. He is urging citizens to invest in rural areas, an initiative which could mitigate the negative effects of urban migration. Investments in rural areas can stimulate economic activity, improve quality of life, and eventually slow down the rate of migration to urban centers.

Strategies and Future Implications

While the full details of President Hichilema’s strategies to tackle this issue are yet to be released, it is clear that he is taking a proactive stance towards achieving a balanced development in the country. The impact of this call to action will be watched closely, not just within the country’s borders but also by other nations grappling with similar challenges. As the world continues to urbanize, the issue of rural to urban migration will remain a pressing concern that calls for innovative solutions and collective action.

0
Africa Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
9 mins ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fifty-two years ago, on January 13, Ghana witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape. The 2nd Republican Constitution, established in 1969, was overthrown marking the end of the late Professor K. A. Busia’s government. This was a momentous event, especially considering the regime had been in operation for a mere 27 months, a stark
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
35 mins ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Charitable Act by Salvation for All Ministries: Food Donations for 2,000 Needy Individuals
55 mins ago
Charitable Act by Salvation for All Ministries: Food Donations for 2,000 Needy Individuals
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
18 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
20 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
28 mins ago
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
2 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
2 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
2 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
2 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
3 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
4 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
7 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
9 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
9 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app