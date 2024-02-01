Erdogan Hosts Niger's Prime Minister for Bilateral Relations in Ankara

In an unfolding of diplomatic rapport, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye welcomed the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, in the capital city, Ankara. The high-profile visit, slated to run until February 3rd, aims to foster bilateral relations between the two nations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The meeting marked a significant stride in the diplomatic relationship between Türkiye and Niger. Prime Minister Zeine, who also fulfills the role of Niger's finance minister, was extended an invitation by President Erdogan for the official visit. The meeting was held at the Presidential Complex, setting a formal tone for the discussions that would ensue.

High-Level Participation

The event was graced by the presence of high-level Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler. The ceremony saw the introduction of delegations from both nations, emphasizing the importance of the visit on an international scale.

Following the formal welcome, closed-door discussions were held, accompanied by a working lunch between President Erdogan and Prime Minister Zeine. While the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed, their focus was believed to encompass various dimensions of bilateral relations, potential steps to augment cooperation, and sharing views on prevailing regional and global issues.