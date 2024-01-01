President Erdoğan Ushers in ‘Century of Turkey’ in New Year’s Message

In a spirited address to mark the beginning of 2024, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared this year as the ‘Century of Turkey.’ His New Year’s message, steeped in optimism, focused on Turkey’s ambition for growth, development, and its role in addressing global crises. Erdoğan urged democratic nations to halt their support for terrorist organizations, a statement underscored by the recent killings of Turkish soldiers by the PKK in northern Iraq.

Erdoğan’s Call for Unity Against Terrorism

President Erdoğan’s message was clear: the need for democratic and liberal countries to stop supporting terrorist organizations. This plea comes in the wake of the neutralization of three PKK terrorists, including two on the wanted list, in a counter-terror operation in Mardin province. The PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey. Erdoğan’s stance resonates particularly with the Turkish populace, especially considering recent terrorist attacks and the detention of journalists linked to pro-Kurdish media outlets.

Urging an End to Global Conflicts

Erdoğan also called for a united stand against the suffering of innocent people in conflicts such as the one in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war. His message underscored the need to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering and waste national resources. He urged all countries and institutions to unite against the killing of defenceless women and children, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces’ ongoing offensive against Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the arrest of dozens of terrorists and destruction of explosive devices, highlights the urgency of this call.

The ‘Century of Turkey’

Setting an ambitious vision for 2024, Erdoğan highlighted Turkey’s determination to overcome obstacles and achieve its goals, aiming to become a leading country in the world and contribute to the peace and prosperity of humanity. He declared 2024 as the year to realize the ‘Century of Turkey,’ emphasizing the need for collective efforts to end global crises and elevate Turkey through production, employment, growth, and development. The President’s message also reminded citizens of Turkey’s stance against systems that exploit and oppress others for personal welfare and security.