en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey’s Local Elections

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey’s Local Elections

In the build-up to the anticipated local elections in Turkey slated for March 31, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored the imperative of ensuring security and peace. During a meeting with governors on January 10, he emphasized the need to prevent any disruptions to the electoral process and maintain a conducive voting environment.

Preserving Democratic Norms

President Erdogan warned against the potential antics of those with a dearth of public support aiming to create turmoil. He made a resolute vow, stating he would not allow any attempt to overshadow the elections. A call was made to the governors, urging them to fully commit to upholding democratic norms and ensuring that candidates and citizens can participate in the elections comfortably and safely.

The president also touched on the importance of cooperation among various institutions to effectively manage the elections. He cited the justice organization, election boards, and police as crucial players in this collaborative effort. Their collective responsibility is to guarantee a smooth electoral process, free from disturbances and disruptions.

Countering Misinformation

Addressing the challenges facing the nation, Erdogan condemned the proliferation of misleading information via social media, attributing this to manipulations by global powers. He urged the public to remain vigilant against such attempts to distort the truth and sway public sentiment.

In his concluding remarks, Erdogan described Turkey’s significant regional and global presence. He acknowledged the expectations placed on Turkey by people in regions extending from the Balkans to Africa. This statement underscored the country’s broader influence and responsibilities, highlighting the stakes and importance of the forthcoming elections.

0
Elections Politics Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
The national campaign team for Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, popularly known as AMIN, has registered a complaint concerning a Defense Ministry advertisement. The advertisement, which found space in the widely read Kompas daily newspaper, was published following the third electoral debate. It highlights the accomplishments of Prabowo Subianto, the incumbent Defense
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
Kanu Secretary Clarifies Azimio Coalition's Focus for 2027 Kenyan Elections
2 hours ago
Kanu Secretary Clarifies Azimio Coalition's Focus for 2027 Kenyan Elections
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
3 hours ago
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
29 mins ago
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
54 mins ago
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
California Enacts Emergency Measures to Curb RCS Exposure
2 mins
California Enacts Emergency Measures to Curb RCS Exposure
BODYARMOR Sports Drink Makes Canadian Debut, Welcomes Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2 mins
BODYARMOR Sports Drink Makes Canadian Debut, Welcomes Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Super Bowl LVIII Quarterback Contenders: Playoff Readiness Performance Analysis
3 mins
Super Bowl LVIII Quarterback Contenders: Playoff Readiness Performance Analysis
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
5 mins
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
221st New Jersey Legislature Inaugurated: Governor Murphy Outlines Ambitious Plans
6 mins
221st New Jersey Legislature Inaugurated: Governor Murphy Outlines Ambitious Plans
Chicago Bears Shake Up Coaching Staff, Evaluate Draft and Stadium Options
6 mins
Chicago Bears Shake Up Coaching Staff, Evaluate Draft and Stadium Options
The Hidden Danger in Cannabis: Unchecked Fungal Toxins
6 mins
The Hidden Danger in Cannabis: Unchecked Fungal Toxins
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Appeals to Supreme Court Over Arrest Warrant
9 mins
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Appeals to Supreme Court Over Arrest Warrant
Canadian Figure Skating in Flux: Young Talent and Unsettling Controversies
10 mins
Canadian Figure Skating in Flux: Young Talent and Unsettling Controversies
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
1 hour
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
3 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
5 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
6 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations
6 hours
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app