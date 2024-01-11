President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey’s Local Elections

In the build-up to the anticipated local elections in Turkey slated for March 31, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored the imperative of ensuring security and peace. During a meeting with governors on January 10, he emphasized the need to prevent any disruptions to the electoral process and maintain a conducive voting environment.

Preserving Democratic Norms

President Erdogan warned against the potential antics of those with a dearth of public support aiming to create turmoil. He made a resolute vow, stating he would not allow any attempt to overshadow the elections. A call was made to the governors, urging them to fully commit to upholding democratic norms and ensuring that candidates and citizens can participate in the elections comfortably and safely.

The president also touched on the importance of cooperation among various institutions to effectively manage the elections. He cited the justice organization, election boards, and police as crucial players in this collaborative effort. Their collective responsibility is to guarantee a smooth electoral process, free from disturbances and disruptions.

Countering Misinformation

Addressing the challenges facing the nation, Erdogan condemned the proliferation of misleading information via social media, attributing this to manipulations by global powers. He urged the public to remain vigilant against such attempts to distort the truth and sway public sentiment.

In his concluding remarks, Erdogan described Turkey’s significant regional and global presence. He acknowledged the expectations placed on Turkey by people in regions extending from the Balkans to Africa. This statement underscored the country’s broader influence and responsibilities, highlighting the stakes and importance of the forthcoming elections.