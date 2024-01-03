en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve

In a heartfelt expression of solidarity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey has extended his condolences to Iran in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the Kerman province. Speaking with an unmistakable tone of sorrow, Erdoğan described the incidents as heinous, underlining the gravity of the situation that has deeply affected Iran.

A Message of Empathy

The Turkish leader’s message was not just a diplomatic formality, but also a sincere expression of shared pain. He conveyed his sympathies to the Iranian people, marking a significant moment of camaraderie in the face of adversity. His words served as a potent symbol of the friendly and brotherly relations that exist between Turkey and Iran.

Gesture of Solidarity

Erdoğan’s condolence message is more than just an act of diplomacy; it’s a gesture of solidarity and support. It serves as a beacon of unity, echoing across the region and beyond, reminding the world that nations can stand together, especially during times of distress caused by terrorism.

Unified Stance Against Terrorism

Erdoğan’s message underscores a common stance against terrorism shared between Turkey and Iran—two nations that often face similar threats within the region. This shared resolve is instrumental in navigating the volatile terrain of geopolitics where unity against common threats fosters stability and resilience. The act of extending condolences reflects a deep understanding of the shared struggles and mutual support that bind the two nations together.

In conclusion, President Erdoğan’s message of condolence to Iran is not just a testament to the close ties between the two nations, but also a powerful statement against terrorism and violence—a message that resonates globally, transcending geographical boundaries.

0
International Relations Politics Terrorism
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief's Assassination

By Saboor Bayat

Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia ...
@Africa · 32 mins
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia ...
heart comment 0
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye’s Support for Palestine, Cites ‘Support to Palestine’ Image as Symbol of Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye's Support for Palestine, Cites 'Support to Palestine' Image as Symbol of Solidarity
Scotland’s Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection

By Saboor Bayat

Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
44 seconds
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
1 min
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
2 mins
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
2 mins
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
2 mins
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
3 mins
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
3 mins
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
3 mins
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
24 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app