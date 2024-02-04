President El-Sisi Reviews Progress on Family-Related Laws and Judicial Modernization

In a historic move, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt held a meeting with the country's Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan, shedding light on the progress of drafting family-related laws. Among these is an unprecedented, specialized Personal Status Law for Christian citizens. This proposed legislation signals a notable first, as it sets out to be a comprehensive, unified, and detailed legal framework for the Christian community in Egypt.

Unified Legal Framework for Christian Citizens

The President emphasized the importance of ceaseless efforts to finalize these laws. He underscored the necessity of thorough coordination with all relevant parties, ensuring that no stone is left unturned. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for in-depth community dialogue. The objective of such a dialogue is to address potential concerns, take into account diverse opinions, and ensure the laws serve the interests of Egyptian families and the public at large.

Modernizing Egypt's Judicial System

In addition to the family-related laws, President El-Sisi also reviewed the advancements in the digital integration strategy among judicial authorities. This strategy is instrumental for initiating judicial work at the City of Justice, a significant feature of Egypt's New Administrative Capital. The progress in this area signifies a stride towards modernizing the country's judicial system, aligning it with global standards.

President El-Sisi's meeting with the Minister of Justice is a testament to Egypt's ongoing commitment to social reform. The introduction of the specialized Personal Status Law for Christian citizens, coupled with the advancements in digital integration, signifies a pivotal point in Egypt's legal and social landscape. Whether these developments will bring about the desired change remains to be seen, but the intent to progress towards a more inclusive and efficient legal system is evident.