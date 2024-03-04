President El-Sisi and Justice Minister Marwan Propel Egypt's Civil Development and Legal Modernization

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's recent meeting with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan, marked a significant stride toward enhancing civil development work and legal system modernization in Egypt. The main focus of their discussion was the activation of the law concerning the National Alliance for Civil Development Work (NACDW), establishing coordination mechanisms, and the ambitious project of the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital. This initiative is a leap towards streamlining the litigation process and fostering a culture of volunteering and community service across the nation.

Activation of the National Alliance for Civil Development Work

At the core of their dialogue was the activation of the NACDW law, aimed at deepening the volunteering spirit within civil work and promoting humanitarian values. The NACDW, established in 2022, seeks to bring together various civil society institutions and associations to mobilize national efforts towards significant social and economic development. This collaborative effort is crucial in supporting the implementation of social development initiatives, utilizing the synergy between relevant state authorities and civil organizations.

Establishing Coordination Mechanisms

The discussions also delved into establishing robust coordination mechanisms that would streamline the efforts of the state and civil society. These mechanisms are envisioned to foster a more organized and effective approach to volunteering, ensuring that humanitarian and community values are at the forefront of civil work. This structured coordination is expected to enhance the impact of social development initiatives, making them more cohesive and aligned with the nation's development goals.

Modernizing the Litigation System

Another pivotal aspect of their meeting was the progress in establishing the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital. This project is part of a broader initiative to modernize Egypt's litigation system, aiming for a more efficient and swift justice delivery. President El-Sisi has underscored the importance of applying the law with integrity and equality, highlighting the role of the City of Justice in achieving these objectives. The modernization of the litigation system is instrumental in ensuring that justice is accessible and timely for all Egyptians.

Through these initiatives, President El-Sisi and Minister Marwan are laying the groundwork for a more vibrant civil society and a more effective legal system in Egypt. The focus on promoting volunteering, humanitarian values, and modernizing the litigation process reflects a comprehensive approach to societal development. It's a testament to the government's commitment to fostering a culture of civic engagement and ensuring that the legal framework supports this vision. As these projects progress, they promise to bring about significant changes in how civil work is perceived and conducted in Egypt, and how justice is administered, ultimately contributing to the nation's broader social and economic development goals.