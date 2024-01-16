President Droupadi Murmu Wraps Up South Visit with Traditional 'At Home' Reception

President Droupadi Murmu concluded her five-day visit to the south with a traditional 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in the Bolarum area of Secunderabad cantonment on Friday evening. The event, a long-standing presidential tradition during visits to the southern part of India, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his wife Geetha.

High Profile Gathering

Amongst the attendees were cabinet colleagues, legislators from various political parties, senior civil and defense officials. Adding to the illustrious guest list were the former Maharashtra Governor Vidayasagar and numerous other notable individuals from diverse sectors. President Murmu underscored the gathering’s spirit of camaraderie by personally interacting with the guests, contributing to a warm and cordial atmosphere.

President's Busy Schedule

Prior to this, President Murmu had a packed schedule. She presented the Arjuna Award to a sportsperson in Delhi for outstanding performance over four years. She additionally hosted Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she also received her new voter ID card. In a meeting with a group of youth from Maoist-affected areas, the President extended her warm wishes to the citizens on the eve of Durga Puja. She also hosted a banquet in honor of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Emphasis on Conservation and Climate Action

During an address at Mawphlang Sacred Groves in Meghalaya, President Murmu praised the tribal people, especially women, for their role in conservation and climate action efforts. She underscored the symbiotic relationship between human beings and nature in tribal societies and advocated for increased participation of women in climate initiatives and decision-making processes. The President also laid the foundation for several infrastructural and tourism projects in the state, virtually inaugurating newly upgraded roads, and expressed confidence in Meghalaya's potential for sustainable and inclusive development.