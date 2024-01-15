en English
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour

On January 15th, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a three-day tour to Meghalaya and Assam, a visit marked by a series of significant engagements and tributes to the late P.A. Sangma, a prominent figure in Indian politics. This tour serves as a testament to the lasting impact of P.A. Sangma on Indian political history and the importance of his role in the nation’s democratic framework.

President’s Tribute to P.A. Sangma

President Murmu honored P.A. Sangma, a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the father of the current Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, posthumously with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. His family members were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the honor on his behalf. The ceremony was a mark of respect for Sangma’s contributions to Indian politics and his role in parliamentary proceedings. Sangma, who passed away in 2024, was an influential political figure, especially in North-Eastern India, and his legacy continues through his son’s political career.

A Tour Marked by Significant Engagements

The President’s tour was characterized by a series of inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies, and public addresses. She inaugurated the Meghalaya Games at the P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura, addressed Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, and virtually laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura. Additionally, she inaugurated upgraded roads and attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival in Assam.

Boosting Development and Community Engagement

President Murmu’s visit underscored her commitment to the development of the region and her dedication to engaging with diverse communities across India. The inauguration of various infrastructure projects, addressing self-help groups, and participation in local celebrations highlighted this commitment. Her tour concluded with her attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu in Assam, signifying her support for cultural events and the youth of the nation.

India Obituary Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

