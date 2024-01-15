President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam

On a three-day official visit from January 15 to 17, President Droupadi Murmu sets her foot in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam, as announced by a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. The tour includes a series of inaugurations, addresses, and attendance at local celebrations.

President’s Northeast Itinerary

Her itinerary commences on January 15 with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura. On the following day, she plans to address members of Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura. The President will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura, marking the beginning of an extensive infrastructure project in the region. A civic reception, hosted in her honor by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong, will conclude her day.

Infrastructure and Tourism Enhancement

President Murmu’s visit also aims to bolster local infrastructure and promote tourism. She will virtually inaugurate the upgraded roads of Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road. Furthermore, she will lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim, a step anticipated to boost tourism in the region.

Celebrating Local Traditions

The last day of her visit, January 17, will see the President grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The festival, a significant cultural event in the region, celebrates the traditions and heritage of the local Karbi community.

In addition to her visit to Meghalaya and Assam, President Murmu’s official duties include involvement in other significant national events, reflecting her commitment to engaging with diverse communities across India.