Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC’s Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa marked the 112th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC) with a thought-provoking address at the party’s annual presidential gala dinner. The high-profile event, a fixture on the ANC’s calendar, serves as a platform for the President to reflect on South Africa’s past, present, and future, and to articulate his vision for the nation.

A Commemoration and a Commitment

More than a celebratory event, the gala dinner is a testament to the ANC’s enduring legacy and an opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, including business leaders, diplomats, and party supporters. As the leader of the ANC, Ramaphosa used this platform to discuss a range of topics, from the nation’s progress and the challenges that lie ahead, to the ANC’s governance record and its future plans.

Fundraising for the Future

While the gala is a noteworthy occasion for political discourse, it also serves a practical purpose for the ANC: fundraising. The event draws in substantial funds for the party, with attendees contributing generously to the ANC’s coffers. This year, VIP tickets were sold at considerable prices, indicative of the party’s efforts to stay financially sound and to gear up for the upcoming general elections.

Insights into Power and Politics

As with previous years, the gala dinner drew significant media attention and public interest. It offers rare insights into the ruling party’s priorities and strategies as they navigate the complex political landscape of South Africa. Through his address, President Ramaphosa reiterated the ANC’s values, offering a glimpse into the party’s approach to governance and its vision for a prosperous South Africa.

Africa Politics South Africa
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

