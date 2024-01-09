en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC’s Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC’s Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone

As the African National Congress (ANC) marks its 112-year milestone, President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined the party’s path to renewal and organizational improvement. He emphasized the need for a long-term vision to transform South Africa into a prosperous society, drawing parallels with China’s 100-year transformation plan. However, this vision has been met with skepticism from netizens and the general public, many of whom feel let down by the ANC’s unmet promises.

ANC’s January 8 Statement: A Crucial Path to Renewal

President Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the ANC’s January 8 statement, a crucial document that will chart the party’s path to renewal and organizational improvement. This comes at a time when the ANC is facing its most challenging electoral battle yet and is fighting for its survival amid growing opposition. The statement is likely to reflect on the ANC’s past achievements and missteps, and appeal to the nation for one more chance in the upcoming polls.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Vision for the ANC

In his address on the ANC’s 112th birthday, President Ramaphosa emphasized the party’s commitment to self-renewal and organizational improvement. He highlighted the ANC’s efforts to empower women and achieve gender parity within the party. Acknowledging the challenges faced by South Africa, Ramaphosa promised to address pressing issues such as poverty and unemployment, thereby outlining the ANC’s future plans for continued development and progress.

Public Response and Future Challenges

Despite Ramaphosa’s assurances, the ANC’s vision of renewal has been met with criticism. Many South Africans feel let down by the party’s failure to meet its targets, and are skeptical about its capacity for self-improvement and progress. In the face of these challenges, the ANC will need to demonstrate its commitment to the promises made and successfully implement its plans if it wishes to retain its leadership position in the country.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
21 mins ago
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
In a compelling display of solidarity, Chad’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister, Succes Masra, has resolved to renounce his official salary. In lieu of his personal gains, Masra has chosen to allocate his entire prime ministerial salary towards funding a social scholarship. This philanthropic venture is set to benefit citizens across all 23 provinces of
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
2 hours ago
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
2 hours ago
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
23 mins ago
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
55 mins ago
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
1 hour ago
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
31 seconds
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
46 seconds
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
2 mins
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
3 mins
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
3 mins
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
3 mins
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
3 mins
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
3 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
4 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
26 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app