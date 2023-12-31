en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa’s Fight Against Corruption

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa’s Fight Against Corruption

In his New Year’s address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the government’s strides in combating corruption, a persistent scourge that has long plagued the nation’s development. This announcement comes amid a broader strategy aimed at addressing the economic and security challenges facing the country.

Progress in Anti-Corruption Efforts

President Ramaphosa announced actions to bring those responsible for state capture to justice. He highlighted the establishment of laws, institutions, and practices designed to decrease the risk of corruption. This includes the formation of specialized task teams within the South African Police Service. These teams are dedicated to tackling organized and violent crime, as well as economic sabotage. The recruitment and training of new police personnel are also in progress, further bolstering the nation’s fight against crime.

(Read Also: South African Talents Making Waves on the Global Entertainment Stage)

Addressing the Load Shedding Issue

On the issue of load shedding that has troubled South Africa, Ramaphosa acknowledged the severe power cuts experienced earlier in the year. However, he also noted a decrease in their intensity, attributing this improvement to the government’s diligent implementation of the Energy Master Plan. This plan aims to stabilize the country’s energy supply and reduce dependency on unreliable sources.

(Read Also: Burundi Accuses Rwanda of Backing Rebel Group amid Escalating Tensions)

Boosting Economic Confidence

In his message, the President expressed optimism about the confidence shown by both local and international investors in South Africa’s economic future. Ramaphosa cited ongoing investments that are fostering business growth and creating jobs in the country. Furthermore, he outlined efforts to alleviate port congestion and increase rail freight volumes through a collaborative approach involving government departments, Transnet, industry stakeholders, and others. This initiative forms part of a wider strategy to boost trade and stimulate economic growth.

Government Measures to Combat Unemployment

Unemployment remains a significant challenge for South Africa. To address this, several government measures have been initiated, including the Presidential Employment Stimulus. This program is designed to create job opportunities and support workers in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the global pandemic.

In conclusion, President Ramaphosa’s New Year’s message offered a comprehensive overview of the government’s efforts to address the key challenges facing South Africa. From battling corruption to stabilizing the energy sector, to fostering economic growth, and combating unemployment, the initiatives unveiled reflect a proactive approach towards building a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Read More 

0
Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living

By Israel Ojoko

Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC

By Muhammad Jawad

PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty ...
@BNN Newsroom · 6 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty ...
heart comment 0
Ireland’s EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Congress Seeks Disqualification of BJP Candidate in Karanpur By-election

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Seeks Disqualification of BJP Candidate in Karanpur By-election
Anitah Among Inspects Preparations at Speke Resort Ahead of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Anitah Among Inspects Preparations at Speke Resort Ahead of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
The Year 2023: Ireland Captivated by a Broadcasting Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

The Year 2023: Ireland Captivated by a Broadcasting Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
32 seconds
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
1 min
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
1 min
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
4 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
6 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
8 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
10 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
10 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Prominent Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead in Kenya: A Shock to the Athletic World
11 mins
Prominent Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead in Kenya: A Shock to the Athletic World
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
40 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
41 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app