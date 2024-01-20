President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends NAM Summit: A Stand for South Africa's Global Role

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Uganda to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, reaffirming his country's commitment to the principles of the movement and its role in international affairs. NAM, a group of states not officially aligned with or against any major power bloc, was established during the Cold War to declare the independence of member states from the two dominant powers, the United States and the Soviet Union.

South Africa's Stance in Global Affairs

The attendance of President Ramaphosa is crucial as it highlights South Africa's adherence to the movement's principles and its position in the global arena. The summit provides a platform for leaders to discuss a range of issues, including the political, economic, and social challenges confronting member countries. It also serves as a venue for fostering cooperation and dialogue among nations seeking to preserve their sovereignty and decision-making power outside the influence of the world's superpowers.

Unfolding Events at NAM Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. The summit's theme is 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,' with a focus on advancing national interests, promoting the African Agenda, and encouraging South-South Cooperation and North-South Dialogue. The dispute between South Africa and Israel is anticipated to take center stage, with many NAM and G77 plus China member nations supporting South Africa.

Addressing Regional Tensions

Simultaneously, in Uganda, Heads of State from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have called for a de-escalation of tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia during the 42nd Extraordinary Assembly in Entebbe. The presidents stressed the importance of constructive dialogue between the two nations.