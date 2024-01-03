en English
Cyprus

President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government

In an interview with ‘Phileleftheros’, President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus has announced an imminent, significant reshuffle within his government. The reshuffle, aimed at fostering a dynamic thrust into the new year, is expected to materialize within January and could impact up to half of the current cabinet members.

Changes on the Horizon

Christodoulides’s decision to upend his cabinet has been communicated during discussions with coalition parties and is indicative of his intent to steer the Cypriot government in a fresh direction. In a definitive pronouncement, he emphasized the personal nature of these changes, stating that the performance of his government is his personal matter. He further asserted his authority by insisting on having the final say in the reshuffle.

Implications of the Reshuffle

Typically, ministers need to serve an 18-month term to qualify for a pension. However, in a break from tradition, the President has indicated that he will not wait for this period to elapse before initiating changes. This unconventional move signals his urgency to breathe new life into the government’s functioning and underscores his commitment to deliver on his mandate.

The New Cabinet: A Mix of Old and New

Details of the reshuffle suggest that between five to eight cabinet members may be affected. However, four ministers are considered irreplaceable by the President, indicating that continuity in some areas is essential to his vision. Certain associates within the Presidential Palace and government are also expected to retain their positions. In addition to shuffling existing members, the President is also on the lookout for a political figure to fill a significant gap in the Presidential Palace staff, thereby augmenting his team’s capabilities.

Cyprus Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

