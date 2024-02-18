Fidelity V: George H.W. Bush's Nautical Legacy and Coastal Retreat

Former President George H.W. Bush acquired the Fountain 38CC speedboat in 2011, following the conclusion of both his and his son, former President George W. Bush's terms in office. The watercraft, adorned with a presidential seal, features three powerful Mercury outboard engines capable of propelling it to speeds of 75 mph (120 kph).

Fidelity V: George H.W. Bush's Fifth Speedboat Makes Waves

This vessel, named "Fidelity V," was actively used in the North Atlantic waters off Kennebunkport, serving as a key part of the Texas family's summer retreat on the Maine coast. Notably, it is the fifth speedboat owned by George H.W. Bush to bear the name Fidelity. The first is showcased at the Bush library and museum, while the fourth remains in use in Kennebunkport, according to Hutton Higgins, a spokesperson for the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

Bush's 'Fidelity V' Speedboat Sparks Bidding War at Auction

The speedboat has arrived at the Post Oak Hotel, where potential buyers will gather to compete for ownership. With bidding anticipated to start at $150,000, the Bush Foundation invites interested parties to reach out for additional details at Bush.Foundation@bush41.org.

The funds generated from the auction will be channeled towards advancing the Bush Foundation's educational programs, reflecting the enduring dedication of the late President to nurturing learning and cultivating leadership development.