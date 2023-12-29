President Bola Tinubu’s Commitment to Economic Reforms and Youth Participation

In a recent town hall meeting at the State House in Marina, Lagos State, President Bola Tinubu addressed traditional rulers, local government chairpersons, and other political office holders. Tinubu emphasized that his administration, which he refers to as the ‘Renewed Hope Administration,’ aims to overhaul Nigeria’s economy and create opportunities for youth participation in a labour-intensive economy.

Financial Re-engineering and Economic Reforms

Assuring Nigerians of his administration’s dedication to their welfare, Tinubu stated that the country was in the process of financial re-engineering. He urged patience and support from the citizens, as these reforms are intended to foster economic stability and prosperity. He assured that his team was working tirelessly to deliver a robust and prosperous economy, creating viable opportunities for the youth. The President also highlighted an inclusive economic model, improved governance structure, mass qualitative education for all Nigerians, and a free market system with state controls as part of the ongoing reforms.

Addressing Security Issues and Foreign Policy

While addressing various issues, President Tinubu condemned the Plateau killings as an act of genocide and called for decisive actions against bandits and terrorists. He emphasized the need for a more holistic approach to combat security threats and address the root causes of conflicts and agitations in the country. Tinubu also confirmed that his administration is set to overhaul Nigeria’s foreign policy framework to align more closely with global best practices, as revealed by Senator Abubakar Bello, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chairman.

Role of Education and Collaborative Governance

Tinubu pledged to address poverty and ensure quality education for every Nigerian child. He highlighted the significance of collaboration among the Federal, State, and Local Governments in achieving these objectives. The President also expressed his full support for the establishment of the National Institute of Progressive Studies, recognizing its potential to equip party members with the knowledge and skills necessary to promote democratic practices effectively.