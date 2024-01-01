en English
Economy

President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria’s Progress

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria’s Progress

In his 2024 New Year address, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria conveyed a resolute vision for the nation’s progress, expressed gratitude for the peaceful transfer of power, and underscored his commitment to public service. The President acknowledged the hardships endured by Nigerians due to high inflation and underemployment and reassured citizens that despite tough times, resilience and hope must guide the nation forward.

Decisive Measures to Avert Fiscal Crisis

President Tinubu highlighted some critical decisions taken by his administration that were painful but necessary to avert economic collapse. These included the removal of fuel subsidies and changes to foreign exchange controls. These steps, though causing temporary discomfort, were crucial to stabilize the economy and pave the way for sustainable growth.

(Read Also: Labour Party Faction Members in Edo State Detained Over Alleged Election Fraud)

Plans to Resuscitate the Economy

President Tinubu outlined several initiatives aimed at improving the economy. Accelerated economic recovery plans, international partnerships like the agreement with Germany for the Siemens Energy power project, and the promotion of local petroleum refining with the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries were among the strategies discussed. The President also emphasized the need to attract investments to the country and ensure the economic well-being of the people.

Commitment to Food Security and Business-friendly Environment

Furthermore, President Tinubu discussed plans to expand agricultural production to increase food security and affordability. He also committed to implementing fiscal and tax policy reforms aimed at fostering a business-friendly environment. These measures are expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and increase the nation’s competitiveness.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Capital Importation Hits a Decade Low in Q3 2023)

Enhancing National Security and Open for Business

In his address, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is working assiduously to enhance national security. He stressed that Nigeria is open for business, ready to tackle any barriers that impede economic competitiveness, and poised to seize opportunities that promote growth and prosperity.

Economy
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

