en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year’s Day

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:53 am EST
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year’s Day

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, is all set to address the nation on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. The scheduled broadcast, commencing at 7 am, is anticipated to mark the onset of the New Year and will be accessible to the citizens of Nigeria through a plethora of media platforms.

Reaching All Corners of Nigeria

The announcement reveals that television and radio stations, along with other electronic media outlets, are urged to connect to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. This strategic move ensures the President’s message reaches every nook and corner of the nation, resonating with the public across diverse demographics and geographies.

Communicating with the Nation

The upcoming address has been publicized through a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale. As the first New Year’s Day speech by President Tinubu since his appointment to the office, this event has garnered considerable attention and anticipation.

A New Year, A New Dialogue

President Tinubu’s New Year’s Day speech signifies a fresh start to the year, establishing a dialogue with the citizens and setting the tone for the forthcoming year. As the nation tunes in to listen to their leader, Nigeria holds its breath for a message that is hoped to inspire, guide, and unite its people as they step into 2024.

0
Newsroom Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By Geeta Pillai

Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches

By Dil Bar Irshad

ITLivestream with nabilajamal_: Your Guide into 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look

By Israel Ojoko

Global New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Look at How the World Welcomed 2 ...
@India · 3 hours
Global New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Look at How the World Welcomed 2 ...
heart comment 0
NBSLiveAt9: A Deep Dive into National Security with Joshua Kagoro

By Bijay Laxmi

NBSLiveAt9: A Deep Dive into National Security with Joshua Kagoro
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Sweeping Wave of Serious Crimes Across States Raises Alarm

By Geeta Pillai

Sweeping Wave of Serious Crimes Across States Raises Alarm
Latest Headlines
World News
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
27 seconds
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 seconds
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
38 seconds
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
41 seconds
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
54 seconds
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
3 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
3 mins
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
5 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 seconds
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
49 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app