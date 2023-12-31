President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year’s Day

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, is all set to address the nation on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. The scheduled broadcast, commencing at 7 am, is anticipated to mark the onset of the New Year and will be accessible to the citizens of Nigeria through a plethora of media platforms.

Reaching All Corners of Nigeria

The announcement reveals that television and radio stations, along with other electronic media outlets, are urged to connect to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. This strategic move ensures the President’s message reaches every nook and corner of the nation, resonating with the public across diverse demographics and geographies.

Communicating with the Nation

The upcoming address has been publicized through a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale. As the first New Year’s Day speech by President Tinubu since his appointment to the office, this event has garnered considerable attention and anticipation.

A New Year, A New Dialogue

President Tinubu’s New Year’s Day speech signifies a fresh start to the year, establishing a dialogue with the citizens and setting the tone for the forthcoming year. As the nation tunes in to listen to their leader, Nigeria holds its breath for a message that is hoped to inspire, guide, and unite its people as they step into 2024.