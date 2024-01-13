en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors

In a significant political gathering, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu convened a closed-door meeting with 15 governors of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State House Council Chamber. The lack of a disclosed official agenda, combined with the high-profile attendees, has sparked widespread speculation about the meeting’s purpose and potential outcomes.

High-Level Attendance

The meeting’s attendees included notable figures such as Governors Hope Uzodinma, Aminu Tambuwal, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Samuel Ortom, Nasir El-Rufai, Ben Ayade, Dapo Abiodun, Babagana Zulum, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mai Mala Buni, Abu Sani Bello, Badaru Abubakar, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. The substantial presence of APC governors underscores the importance of this gathering.

Implications for the APC

The meeting, held behind closed doors, has significant implications for the APC and the broader Nigerian political landscape. The suspense surrounding the undisclosed agenda has further heightened the intrigue surrounding the meeting. The gathering comes in the wake of the suspension of Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Media’s Role in Balanced Reporting

As events unfold, the role of the media in providing balanced and fearless journalism becomes increasingly paramount. Despite financial challenges, media platforms continue to strive for transparency, shedding light on critical political events such as this meeting.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
1 min ago
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
In a move suggestive of a new era of industrial relations in Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called upon government authorities to uphold trade union rights and abide by agreements settled with unions. This plea comes at a juncture when, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the government is actively pursuing a
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Petrol Station Theft in Ondo State: Attendant and Student in Dock
12 mins ago
Petrol Station Theft in Ondo State: Attendant and Student in Dock
Methodist Church to Inaugurate New Diocese in Idanre with First Bishop Enthronement
16 mins ago
Methodist Church to Inaugurate New Diocese in Idanre with First Bishop Enthronement
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
6 mins ago
Artisan Arraigned for Alleged Misappropriation of Police Commissioner's Funds
Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning
10 mins ago
Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
10 mins ago
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
5 seconds
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
43 seconds
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
53 seconds
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
57 seconds
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
1 min
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
2 mins
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
2 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
2 mins
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
60 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app