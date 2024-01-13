President Bola Tinubu Holds High-Profile Closed-Door Meeting with APC Governors

In a significant political gathering, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu convened a closed-door meeting with 15 governors of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State House Council Chamber. The lack of a disclosed official agenda, combined with the high-profile attendees, has sparked widespread speculation about the meeting’s purpose and potential outcomes.

High-Level Attendance

The meeting’s attendees included notable figures such as Governors Hope Uzodinma, Aminu Tambuwal, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Samuel Ortom, Nasir El-Rufai, Ben Ayade, Dapo Abiodun, Babagana Zulum, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mai Mala Buni, Abu Sani Bello, Badaru Abubakar, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. The substantial presence of APC governors underscores the importance of this gathering.

Implications for the APC

The meeting, held behind closed doors, has significant implications for the APC and the broader Nigerian political landscape. The suspense surrounding the undisclosed agenda has further heightened the intrigue surrounding the meeting. The gathering comes in the wake of the suspension of Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Media’s Role in Balanced Reporting

