President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma’s Second Term Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu is poised to grace the second term inauguration of Governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma and Deputy Governor Lady Chioma Ekomaru, in a vibrant display of political camaraderie in Owerri, Imo State.

The preparations for the event have been unfolding over the past week, transforming the town of Owerri into a hub of anticipation and celebration.

As the Guest of Honour, the President’s attendance was confirmed with the arrival of his aides in charge of security, protocol, and media arrangements.

The chosen venue, Dan Anyiam International Stadium Complex, is expected to host a diverse audience, with outreach efforts reaching into the depths of 305 wards across 27 local government areas.

Each of these wards is contributing over 50 attendees, painting a picture of widespread participation.