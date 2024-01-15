en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma’s Second Term Inauguration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma’s Second Term Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu is poised to grace the second term inauguration of Governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma and Deputy Governor Lady Chioma Ekomaru, in a vibrant display of political camaraderie in Owerri, Imo State.

The preparations for the event have been unfolding over the past week, transforming the town of Owerri into a hub of anticipation and celebration.

As the Guest of Honour, the President’s attendance was confirmed with the arrival of his aides in charge of security, protocol, and media arrangements.

The chosen venue, Dan Anyiam International Stadium Complex, is expected to host a diverse audience, with outreach efforts reaching into the depths of 305 wards across 27 local government areas.

Each of these wards is contributing over 50 attendees, painting a picture of widespread participation.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
2 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
The political future of Rivers State hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court of Nigeria reserves judgment on a crucial appeal. The appeal, filed by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the candidate of the Accord Party, seeks to overturn the election of Siminialayi Fubara, the incumbent governor. The case underscores a significant contention within Nigeria’s political landscape
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
26 mins ago
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
FUTA Indefinitely Postpones Academic Session, Orders Students to Vacate Campus
32 mins ago
FUTA Indefinitely Postpones Academic Session, Orders Students to Vacate Campus
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
6 mins ago
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
26 mins ago
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
Mohbad's Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results
26 mins ago
Mohbad's Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Redemption Song: V. Subramani's Pivot to Victory with Gujarat Giants in Ultimate Kho Kho
9 seconds
Redemption Song: V. Subramani's Pivot to Victory with Gujarat Giants in Ultimate Kho Kho
The Overdiagnosis of PTSD and the Call for Health Equity in the UK
14 seconds
The Overdiagnosis of PTSD and the Call for Health Equity in the UK
Pakistan Takes a Stand Against Sexual Violence: Inauguration of the First Anti-Rape Crisis Center in Islamabad
18 seconds
Pakistan Takes a Stand Against Sexual Violence: Inauguration of the First Anti-Rape Crisis Center in Islamabad
Labor NGO Challenges Philippine Government's Push for Constitutional Amendments
24 seconds
Labor NGO Challenges Philippine Government's Push for Constitutional Amendments
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
42 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
46 seconds
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
55 seconds
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
1 min
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
1 min
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
46 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app