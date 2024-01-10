President Bola Tinubu Celebrates APC's National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on His 74th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has showered praises on Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), celebrating his 74th birthday. The heartfelt congratulatory message, delivered through a statement by Tinubu's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was shared on Tinubu's Facebook account.

In the message, Tinubu commends Ganduje for his unwavering commitment to public service and the democratic ethos. Ganduje's journey, from humble origins to the apex of political success, is a testament to his dedication and drive. Tinubu portrays Ganduje as a loyal companion and a reliable ally who is steadfast in the effective execution of his beliefs.

Leadership and Management of APC

Ganduje, who also held the position of Governor of Kano State, has been lauded by Tinubu for his adept management of the APC since he assumed the role of National Chairman. This, according to Tinubu, is a clear demonstration of Ganduje's political acumen. Other prominent figures like Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, and Basheer Lado, a former Kano senator, joined in the birthday felicitations, praising Ganduje's leadership and his remarkable ability to attract new members, expand the party, and strengthen its presence in the south-east.

Alongside the congratulatory messages, Tinubu wished Ganduje sustained good health and strength. He encouraged him to persist in his commitment to serving Nigeria, highlighting Ganduje's transformative approach and devotion to inclusivity. This, Tinubu suggests, has enabled Ganduje to transform challenges within the party into opportunities for growth and unity.

As the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress steps into another year, the commendations and well-wishes from President Bola Tinubu and other party members serve as an affirmation of his leadership and a reminder of his pivotal role in Nigeria's political landscape.