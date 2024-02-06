President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Launches Major Housing Initiative in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria will commence the construction of 3,112 housing units in the Karsana district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on February 8, 2024. This significant event is a part of the Federal Government's ambitious 'Renewed Hope Cities and Estates' initiative, intending to address the country's housing deficit and enhance the housing stock.

A Grand Initiative

This project is a significant Public-Private Partnership (PPP) involving Continental Civil and General Construction Limited and Ceezali Limited. Together, they aim to construct 100,000 housing units nationwide. The first phase will witness the development of 20,000 units in the FCT, with the Karsana project being a substantial part of it.

Addressing Housing Deficit

The 'Renewed Hope Cities and Estates' program aims to build housing units of diverse sizes, catering to different income levels. It will be implemented across all six geo-political zones and the FCT. The initiative is an attempt to bridge the gap between the housing supply and demand, thereby addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Offering Concessional Rates

As part of the initiative, 80% of the units will be sold at market rates, while the remaining 20% will be offered at concessional rates to the low and medium-income members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). The program also includes various ownership options, such as 30-year mortgage loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own schemes, and outright purchase methods, to enhance affordability for the populace.