en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon’s Troubled Regions

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon’s Troubled Regions

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has officially announced a significant improvement in the security situation in the country’s troubled Northwest and Southwest regions. This progress is largely credited to the active cooperation between the local population and the national defense and security forces.

Active Cooperation Yields Positive Results

In a statement, President Biya emphasized that the cooperation of the local residents with defense and security forces has been instrumental in enhancing the security conditions. The president noted that an increasing number of fighters have voluntarily laid down their arms and joined government-run disarmament centers. This marks a clear departure from the previous tensions and conflicts that have plagued these regions.

President Biya’s Call for Continued Cooperation

While acknowledging the progress made, President Biya called on residents to continue their cooperation with government forces. He issued a stern warning for those persisting in criminal activities, affirming the government’s steadfast determination to ensure the security of its citizens. The president’s warning serves as a reminder of the government’s commitment to maintaining order and stability.

The Road Ahead

The armed separatist conflict in the Northwest and Southwest regions, which has been ongoing since 2017, has posed a significant challenge to the government. With separatists seeking to create an independent nation, the situation has been marked by instability. However, the recent improvement in security conditions, as noted by President Biya, signifies a potential shift towards stability. It remains to be seen how this will influence the overall political landscape and the ongoing separatist conflict in Cameroon.

0
Africa Politics Security
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ambush in Disputed Abyei Region Results in Six Deaths

By Ebenezer Mensah

Niger Protesters End Sit-in Against French Troops: A Potential Shift in Sahel's Geopolitical Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Africa at the Crossroads: Navigating the New Era of Global Engagement

By Shivani Chauhan

Egypt Nears Completion of Free Trade Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

By Ebenezer Mensah

AI Revolution: Driving Africa's Growth Across Key Industries ...
@Africa · 29 mins
AI Revolution: Driving Africa's Growth Across Key Industries ...
heart comment 0
UN Commences Liquidation of Peacekeeping Mission in Mali

By Ebenezer Mensah

UN Commences Liquidation of Peacekeeping Mission in Mali
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

By Salman Khan

Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Zambia’s Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience

By Waqas Arain

Zambia's Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge

By Salman Khan

Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
31 seconds
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
51 seconds
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
2 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
3 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
3 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
3 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
3 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
3 mins
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
9 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
46 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
50 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app