International Relations

President Biden’s Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
President Biden’s Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma

On the 12th of January 2024, President Joe Biden authorized a series of military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes, a response to the Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, have generated a considerable amount of debate in the United States and abroad.

Strikes in Yemen: Necessity or Overreach?

The Biden Administration’s decision to launch these strikes has sparked concerns among members of Congress. According to Article 1 of the United States Constitution, the President requires congressional approval to engage in military actions against another country. The absence of such sanction has led to criticism from both Democratic and Republican representatives. The strikes have also raised fears of escalation and potential impacts on the situation in Yemen.

The Complexities of International Law

From an international perspective, a country intending to engage in military actions against another must have the support of that nation’s internationally recognized government. In the context of Yemen, this implies that the United States would need the endorsement of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, presently allied with Saudi Arabia, before executing strikes on Yemeni soil.

Consequences of the Military Strikes

The military strikes targeted sites used by the Houthi rebels, with both the U.S. and British militaries involved. Details of the targets and the impacts of the strikes in Yemen are still emerging. However, the geopolitical implications of these actions and their alignment with national and international law continue to be subjects of intense scrutiny.

International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

