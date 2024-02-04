President Biden's LA Visit Triggers Traffic Chaos and Ignites Protests

President Joe Biden's visit to Los Angeles on Saturday stirred up significant disruptions, including traffic snarls that had a ripple effect on a UCLA basketball game. Trapped in the gridlock triggered by the president's motorcade—a convoy that stretched to approximately two dozen vehicles—was the University of Oregon basketball team. The resulting delay pushed back the start of their game against UCLA by close to 25 minutes.

Meeting Entertainment Industry Leaders

President Biden's visit wasn't solely about havoc on the streets. He attended a 'campaign event' at the Bel Air residence of film titan George Lucas and held meetings with a host of entertainment industry leaders. Although no public events were on his itinerary, the trip coincided with a couple of significant dates - the 54th birthday of his son Hunter and the birth anniversary of his deceased son Beau. In a solemn gesture, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects at Beau's grave before jetting off to the West Coast.

Protests Shadow Biden's Visit

Biden's visit was also marked by a surge of protests. Students and other groups rallied against the American involvement in Middle East conflict. Some of these demonstrations took place outside the hotel where Biden was lodged. Protestors, who chillingly referred to the president as 'Genocide Joe,' demanded a ceasefire and decried U.S. military actions in the Middle East, including the recent strikes in Yemen and operations against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. has justified these military responses as necessary measures against attacks on its forces.

A Pattern of Protests

The demonstrations against President Biden in Los Angeles are not isolated incidents. They're part of a pattern of protests that have shadowed his recent campaign stops. These protests are increasingly linking foreign policy to domestic politics and elections, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with his approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Following his Los Angeles visit, Biden's itinerary includes Las Vegas, where he will attend political events ahead of the Nevada presidential preference primary.