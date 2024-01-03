President Biden’s Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration

Charleston’s City Hall is stirring with anticipation as President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit next week, coinciding with the inauguration of the city’s Mayor-elect, William Cogswell. The new mayor, to be sworn in at City Hall, has extended an invitation to President Biden to speak at the inaugural event. Yet, the President’s attendance remains uncertain.

Presidential Visit and Mayoral Inauguration Set for Same Day

The inauguration is set to take place at noon on January 8, outside of City Hall, located at 80 Broad Street. Interestingly, President Biden is also expected to deliver a speech at Emanuel AME Church on the same day, a location less than a mile away from City Hall. The overlapping timelines of the two events have given rise to questions on whether President Biden will accept the invitation to the mayoral inauguration.

Communication Hiccups and Security Concerns

The incoming administration learned about President Biden’s visit through The Post and Courier. Communications between the outgoing administration and the White House have been limited, with a White House staffer emailing for ‘internal planning purposes’ and promising further updates. Mayor-elect Cogswell has noted that having the President at his inauguration could optimize security and logistics, as First Responders are already tasked with these roles for Biden’s visit.

Political Implications and Expectations

The inauguration will require closing off a portion of Broad and Meeting streets and will culminate in a public reception at Washington Square Park. Cogswell, a Republican with an impressive record of service in the S.C. House of Representatives, recently appeared on Fox News endorsing former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley for president. His engagement with the national political scene indicates an expectation for President Biden’s presence at his inauguration and the potential impact it might have on his political trajectory.