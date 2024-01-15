President Biden’s Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4

In the final quarter of 2024, the campaign of President Joe Biden, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, has raised a staggering $97 million. This fundraising milestone, the highest total ever amassed by any Democratic candidate at this point in the cycle, brings the total raised since April to an impressive $235 million. The campaign’s significant financial prowess is underscored by the average grassroots contribution of $41.88, which came from nearly 1 million ardent supporters making 2.3 million separate donations.

A Competitive Edge

With Democrats dominating campaign-side fundraising for years, Biden’s campaign has a distinct advantage over Republicans. This edge is further sharpened by the campaign’s adept use of celebrity donors, which has led to a whopping $15 million in Southern California alone. As the Republican primary gained prominence, Biden’s campaign demonstrated its fundraising acumen by raising three times more around the Republican debate in December compared to the October debate.

A Robust War Chest

Biden’s reelection effort received over $97 million in contributions during the fourth quarter of 2023, ringing in the new year with $117 million cash in their campaign war chest. Despite former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in 2019 reporting a combined haul of $125 million, significantly more than Biden’s $97 million figure, the Biden campaign’s massive sum is likely to dwarf the fundraising of his Republican competitors, including Trump. With the largest total cash on hand amassed by any Democratic presidential contender at this point in the cycle in history, Biden’s campaign is well-positioned for extensive outreach and advertising.

Grassroots Support and Innovative Strategies

The campaign attributes its success to online fundraising and innovative strategies, including the ‘Cup of Joe’ contest which raised over $3 million. The campaign reported that 97% of its donations in Q4 were under $200, indicating strong grassroots support. Over the course of the year, the campaign held 110 fundraisers and witnessed sustained support, with nearly 1 million supporters making more than 2.3 million contributions. One-third of the campaign’s donors are new since the 2020 campaign, signifying broad grassroots support.