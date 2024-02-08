President Biden's Age and Memory: A Political Liability in the 2024 Race

In an era of shifting political tides, age has become the immutable fulcrum on which the fortunes of President Joe Biden teeter precariously. As special counsel Robert K. Hur's report casts a merciless spotlight on the president's memory lapses, the question of mental acuity and leadership capacity looms large in the collective American consciousness.

The Indelible Mark of Age

MSNBC's legal eagle, Ari Melber, has taken aim at the insidious use of ageism in reports exonerating individuals of wrongdoing. Melber's critique, delivered with characteristic precision, zeroes in on former President Donald Trump's frequent invocation of the 'I don't recall' defense. The tactic, Melber argues, transcends age demographics and is instead a strategic maneuver by legal counsel to steer clients clear of misstatements to federal officers or while under oath.

Chris Hayes, host of MSNBC's eponymous news and opinion show, chimed in to underscore the centrality of age in political discourse, particularly as it pertains to President Biden. The president's advancing years, Hayes contends, have become a formidable weapon in the arsenal of political adversaries. Unlike malleable factors such as political ideologies, age remains an immutable characteristic, rendering it a potent catalyst for attacks.

Biden's Memory: A Political Liability

The special counsel's report paints a disquieting portrait of an octogenarian president grappling with memory issues. Despite the conclusion that criminal charges are unwarranted in the case of Biden's handling of classified documents, the report has fanned the flames of concern about the president's cognitive fitness.

Biden's verbal fumbles and struggle to recall specific dates have not gone unnoticed. Rival politicians have seized on the issue, while Democrats have privately conceded that Biden's age poses a significant vulnerability in his reelection campaign. Despite concerted efforts by the Biden campaign to dispel concerns about the president's mental acuity, doubts persist among voters.

The 'I Don't Recall' Defense

The report offers a scathing assessment of Biden's memory, casting it as hazy, fuzzy, and faulty, with significant limitations. It highlights instances where the president could not recall defining milestones in his own life, such as the death of his son Beau or his tenure as vice president. The report also documents Biden's memory lapses during interviews with the special counsel's team.