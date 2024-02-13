President Biden's Age and Fitness to Serve: A Nation Divided

The Age Factor and the 86% Concern

In the United States, an unsettling poll reveals that an overwhelming 86% of Americans believe President Joe Biden, aged 81, is too old to serve another term in office. This alarming statistic raises questions about the president's ability to effectively lead the nation amidst concerns over cognitive decline and physical well-being.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity Weighs In

Fox News host Sean Hannity has been vocal about President Biden's recent gaffes and the challenges the president faces in carrying out his duties. Hannity points to Biden's age and cognitive decline as potential factors compromising the leader's ability to make sound decisions and govern the country.

Calls for the 25th Amendment

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging Vice President Kamala Harris to activate her Section 4, 25th Amendment powers, declaring President Biden unable to fulfill his presidential duties due to concerns about his mental and physical state. This call to action comes after a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Special Counsel Hur found that while Biden's handling of classified documents raised concerns, charges were not warranted. Hur described Biden as a sympathetic, elderly man with a poor memory. Morrisey emphasized the president's cognitive decline and various missteps, such as falling asleep during the COP26 climate change conference.

The debate over President Biden's fitness to serve continues to divide the nation, with many questioning whether age and cognitive decline should be factors in determining a leader's ability to govern effectively. As the discussion continues, Americans wait for a resolution that will ensure the best possible leadership for the country.