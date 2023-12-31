en English
Politics

Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:12 pm EST
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves

On a sunny Caribbean day in St. Croix, President Joe Biden, while enjoying his winter vacation, gave a New Year’s resolution that sparked various interpretations. His resolution for 2024, he said, was to ‘come back next year.’ Some considered it a lighthearted wish to return to St. Croix, while others saw it as a hint at a second term bid in the upcoming elections.

A Lighthearted Moment on Air

The moment was captured as Biden responded to a reporter’s query. The statement, broadcasted on ‘Fox & Friends,’ became a subject of their commentary and jokes about the president’s age and intentions. Regardless of the interpretation, Biden’s words were a unique blend of humor and optimism, showcasing his personality amidst the highly scrutinized political landscape.

Political Landscape: An Exclusive Poll

An exclusive poll by DailyMail.com suggested a potential shift in the political arena. The poll suggested that Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, could defeat Biden with a five-point lead if she were to run as the Republican candidate. Donald Trump, meanwhile, would have a three-point lead, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would trail by two points.

Biden and Hunter’s Business Affairs

Adding to the mix, a recent poll revealed that majority of Americans support an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, suspecting his inappropriate involvement in his son Hunter’s business affairs. Hunter Biden, who is currently facing legal challenges, including tax-related charges in California, has been a controversial figure. The Republican Party, on the other hand, is actively collecting evidence for a potential impeachment inquiry and has demanded communication records from the White House regarding any involvement Joe Biden may have had in Hunter’s legal matters. The White House, however, has consistently denied any financial ties between Joe and Hunter Biden.

Looking Forward

Whether taken literally as a wish to return to the idyllic beaches of St. Croix or metaphorically as a hint to his re-election bid, Biden’s New Year’s resolution for 2024 has certainly made headlines. Amidst political speculations, potential shifts in the landscape, and ongoing legal challenges, his resolution underlines, in its own way, the unpredictable and dynamic nature of the political stage.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

