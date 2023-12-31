en English
Politics

Biden’s 2023 Getaways Raise Ethical Questions Over Donor-Funded Vacation Homes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:41 pm EST
Biden’s 2023 Getaways Raise Ethical Questions Over Donor-Funded Vacation Homes

In 2023, President Joe Biden was found to spend a notable portion of his time away from the capital, Washington, D.C., clocking in 138 days at various vacation locations. This represents approximately 37% of the year. Biden’s favored spot is Delaware, where he spent a significant 90 days, including frequent weekends and extended stays at his Greenville home and Rehoboth beach house.

Official Vacations and Camp David Stays

Biden took his official vacations, lasting 22 days in total, in Delaware, St. Croix, Lake Tahoe, and Nantucket. His time at the presidential retreat, Camp Dacvid, totaled 26 days, excluding preparation time for an international summit. The current year’s figures are slightly lower than those of 2022 when Biden spent more than 38% of the year away from Washington, D.C.

Presidential Duties: Location Does Not Matter

The White House insists that the president’s location does not hinder his ability to perform his presidential duties. Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton defended Biden’s work ethic, highlighting his active engagement in work during vacations. She cited instances of the president’s calls with foreign heads of state and the announcement of a hostage release deal from Gaza during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Comparisons with Past Presidents and Ethical Questions

President Biden’s travel habits exceed those of recent predecessors, with George H.W. Bush being the closest in terms of time spent at vacation spots. Intriguingly, Biden’s 2023 vacations included stays at properties provided by Democratic donors, such as the Nevilles’ estate in St. Croix and Tom Steyer’s Lake Tahoe estate. The White House stated that these properties were rented at fair market value. However, ethical questions have surfaced regarding Biden’s multiple free vacations, especially given the fact that these were not disclosed on his annual financial forms. These vacations have drawn comparisons to the trips taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, which previously attracted criticism from Democrats.

Politics Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

