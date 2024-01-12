President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for ‘Outrageous Behavior’

US President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to the Huthi rebels, a Yemeni group engaged in a long-drawn conflict that’s caused widespread suffering and instability in Yemen. The President’s warning comes in response to the Huthis’ recent actions, described as ‘outrageous behavior’, that have alarmed the international community. The United States, under Biden’s leadership, has made clear its stance on maintaining regional stability and protecting international norms.

Biden’s Warning to Huthi Rebels

The US and British forces, in retaliation to the Huthi’s attacks on shipping in the key Red Sea region, have launched air strikes against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The strikes received support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The Huthis confirmed the raids, terming them as ‘American-Zionist-British aggression’. The President’s statement suggests that further military action will follow if necessary, indicating a commitment to decisive action should the Huthis continue to defy international expectations for peace and order in the region.

Defensive Strikes on Huthi Targets

The strikes, described by President Biden as ‘defensive’, targeted the Huthis’ missile and drone capabilities, a response to their attacks on ships, endangering freedom of navigation in the vital waterway. The President warned of further measures if the Iran-backed rebels continue to attack ships in the Red Sea. The joint US and UK mission resulted in over 60 targets being hit, with 5 killed and 6 wounded. The operation saw the use of fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and other aircraft. The goal of the strikes was to de-escalate tensions and restore stability to the region.

International Response and Impact on Global Trade

The strikes have been met with condemnation from several Middle Eastern leaders. Nevertheless, the US has sought to avoid direct strikes on Yemen due to the risk of escalation. The Huthis have been launching drones and missiles at commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea for weeks, a situation that poses a serious threat to international commerce. The conflict in Yemen, exacerbated by such actions, has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis marked by famine, economic turmoil, and extreme poverty. Despite these challenges, the international coalition continues to work to protect maritime traffic in the area, signaling the commitment of the global community to preserve peace and order in the region.