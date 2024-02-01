President Biden to Sanction Jews in Judea and Samaria for Violence Against Palestinian Arabs

In a landmark move, President Joe Biden is poised to issue an executive order imposing sanctions on Jews in Judea and Samaria suspected of involvement in violent clashes with Palestinian Arabs, according to a report by Politico. This move comes in response to the violence that followed the October 7th incursion into southwestern Israel by Gaza terrorists.

Details of the Sanctions

Details regarding the sanctions and the process for identifying individuals to be sanctioned remain undisclosed. However, it is anticipated that the sanctions may extend to those suspected of providing financial or other forms of support to the accused individuals. Interestingly, two senior Israeli government ministers, who were initially considered for sanctions, will not feature on the sanctions list.

Record of Violence

The United Nations' humanitarian office has reported nearly 500 attacks by Israeli civilians against Palestinian Arabs since October 7th. However, the report did not elaborate on the nature of these incidents. Despite the lack of specifics, it is clear that there have been fatalities on both sides. This includes a gunfight between Palestinians and Israeli civilians and soldiers, and a stone-throwing incident involving an American Arab and other terrorists targeting Israeli cars.

Implications of the Executive Order

The executive order underscores a significant shift in US policy towards its closest ally in the Middle East. It addresses the criticism President Biden has faced for his administration's robust support of Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. This executive order is a clear message that the US is taking a firm stand against violence, regardless of the source, and is committed to ensuring peace in the region.