Politics

President Biden to Discuss ‘Bidenomics’ in Raleigh Amidst a Series of Key Events

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
On Thursday, January 18, President Joe Biden is scheduled to embark on a series of key events, according to the Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook. The President’s itinerary includes receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing, traveling from the White House to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he will speak on ‘Bidenomics’, and returning to the White House later that day. The events related to President Biden’s schedule vary between closed press and open press occasions, spanning from 10:00 AM to 6:35 PM EST. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby are expected to hold a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Raleigh.

President Biden’s Visit to North Carolina

President Biden’s visit to North Carolina aims to highlight the successes of his economic agendas, particularly ‘Bidenomics’ and the ‘Investing in America’ initiative. The President is set to discuss how these agendas are repairing and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, lowering costs, supporting small businesses, and creating good-paying jobs. This visit comes on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Charlotte, where she announced mental health funding for schools.

‘Bidenomics’ and the ‘Investing in America’ Agenda

During his visit to Raleigh, President Biden plans to emphasize how his economic policies have led to the creation of over 400,000 jobs and reduced the unemployment rate to 3.5% in November. Despite these successes, polls indicate that 56% of North Carolina voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, citing concerns about high grocery prices and personal economic struggles. Both Democratic and Republican strategists acknowledge the importance of addressing these economic concerns in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Other Key Events of the Day

Also on the day’s agenda is Delaware Governor John Carney’s 2024 State of the State address at Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover at 2:00 PM. Additionally, the American Library Association is set to host ‘LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience’ in Baltimore, Maryland, from January 19 to January 22. This event will feature workshops and sessions aimed at fostering learning and networking among attendees.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

