President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks

President Joe Biden has asserted his firm stance against the Houthi forces in Yemen, signaling that continued military action, in coordination with allies, is on the table if the Houthi bombings persist. The president’s recent remarks suggest that the U.S. administration is committed to addressing the actions of the Houthis, potentially through military means, in its endeavor to maintain stability in the Middle East.

President Biden said, “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis as they continue this outrageous behavior, along with our allies.”

A Firm Stance Against the Houthis

In the wake of a series of bombing attacks, President Biden referred to Yemen’s Houthi forces as a ‘terrorist’ group and pledged to respond to their ‘outrageous behavior.’ This firm stance was echoed by the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by American and British forces in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. The president emphasized that while the U.S. does not seek war with Yemen, it will not hesitate to take further action if required.

Repercussions of the U.S. Strikes

Less than 24 hours after the strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, President Biden declared the strikes a ‘success’ and vowed to respond alongside U.S. allies to the Houthi’s provocative actions. This stance, however, has drawn criticism from several lawmakers who accuse Biden of overstepping his authority by not seeking Congressional approval before the strikes, citing a violation of Article I of the Constitution.

Debate Over Terrorist Designation

The Biden administration, which previously revoked the Trump-era decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization in 2021, is currently reviewing this decision. While President Biden believes the Yemen-based Houthi rebels that have attacked Red Sea shipping are a terrorist organization, he has voiced skepticism over whether an official designation would make a significant difference.

Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

The recent U.S. and British military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen were in response to their ongoing assault on shipping in the Red Sea, with President Biden vowing further measures to protect U.S. personnel and international commerce. The strikes, which came a week after a final warning was issued to the Houthis to cease their attacks, targeted multiple military facilities used by the Houthis. Despite the escalating tensions, several other countries joined the U.S. and U.K. in issuing a statement to de-escalate tensions and protect global shipping, a sign of ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst the conflict.