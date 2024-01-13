en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks

President Joe Biden has asserted his firm stance against the Houthi forces in Yemen, signaling that continued military action, in coordination with allies, is on the table if the Houthi bombings persist. The president’s recent remarks suggest that the U.S. administration is committed to addressing the actions of the Houthis, potentially through military means, in its endeavor to maintain stability in the Middle East.

President Biden said, “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis as they continue this outrageous behavior, along with our allies.”

A Firm Stance Against the Houthis

In the wake of a series of bombing attacks, President Biden referred to Yemen’s Houthi forces as a ‘terrorist’ group and pledged to respond to their ‘outrageous behavior.’ This firm stance was echoed by the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by American and British forces in response to months of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. The president emphasized that while the U.S. does not seek war with Yemen, it will not hesitate to take further action if required.

Repercussions of the U.S. Strikes

Less than 24 hours after the strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, President Biden declared the strikes a ‘success’ and vowed to respond alongside U.S. allies to the Houthi’s provocative actions. This stance, however, has drawn criticism from several lawmakers who accuse Biden of overstepping his authority by not seeking Congressional approval before the strikes, citing a violation of Article I of the Constitution.

Debate Over Terrorist Designation

The Biden administration, which previously revoked the Trump-era decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization in 2021, is currently reviewing this decision. While President Biden believes the Yemen-based Houthi rebels that have attacked Red Sea shipping are a terrorist organization, he has voiced skepticism over whether an official designation would make a significant difference.

Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

The recent U.S. and British military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen were in response to their ongoing assault on shipping in the Red Sea, with President Biden vowing further measures to protect U.S. personnel and international commerce. The strikes, which came a week after a final warning was issued to the Houthis to cease their attacks, targeted multiple military facilities used by the Houthis. Despite the escalating tensions, several other countries joined the U.S. and U.K. in issuing a statement to de-escalate tensions and protect global shipping, a sign of ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst the conflict.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Political dynamics in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh have seen an interesting turn of events as Congress leader Y.S. Sharmila met with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The meeting, which took place at Naidu’s residence in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills, was not for political discussions
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
6 mins ago
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Impact on Policing
7 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Impact on Policing
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
2 mins ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
5 mins ago
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
6 mins ago
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
1 min
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
2 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
4 mins
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
5 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
6 mins
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
11 mins
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
11 mins
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
14 mins
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
15 mins
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app