en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Biden Rings in the New Year in St. Croix, Embracing Tradition and Unwinding at Two Palms Villa

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
President Biden Rings in the New Year in St. Croix, Embracing Tradition and Unwinding at Two Palms Villa

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, has embarked on a leisurely vacation in the idyllic U.S. Virgin Islands, notably marking their annual New Year’s retreat. The tranquil island of St. Croix, where they’re staying, is bathed in a warm climate and graced with picturesque beaches, setting an ideal stage for the President’s much-needed respite from his presidential obligations in Washington D.C.

A Presidential Tradition

Similar to many of his predecessors, President Biden’s visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands underscores the delicate balance national leaders strive to maintain between their demanding roles and personal well-being. This is not the President’s first journey to St. Croix; he has visited the island multiple times as Vice President and also spent the New Year here in 2022. The President’s affinity for the island is testament to the unique charm and warmth that St. Croix offers.

Biden’s Vacation Amidst Political Challenges

President Biden’s vacation comes amidst declining approval ratings, particularly among young Democratic voters, driven by his handling of the crisis in Gaza and former support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The President also faces pressure over the Israel-Hamas war and the surge of migrants at the southern border. Despite these significant challenges, Biden remains committed to his holiday tradition, reminding us that even in the midst of political turbulence, moments of respite are essential.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As the President unwinds in St. Croix, the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign hangs in the balance. Amidst the 80-degree days and light tradewinds of the island, he gears up for what could be an intense election year, with a likely rematch against former President Donald Trump. This vacation provides a much-needed respite before the whirlwind of the election year begins, allowing him to recharge and strategize for the challenges ahead.

As the Bidens enjoy their family time in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the political storm continues to brew back home. Upon their return to Washington on January 2, Biden will have to tackle pressing issues including funding the government, managing rising tensions in the Middle East, and addressing the surge in migrant crossings at the southern border.

 

 

0
Politics Travel & Tourism United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Teenager Charged with Christmas Eve Murder of Woman in Bermondsey

By Ebenezer Mensah

Boxing Day Murder: Taylor Fenwick Charged in Tadcaster Stabbing

By Saboor Bayat

U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisi ...
@Politics · 12 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisi ...
heart comment 0
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Police Service Commission in Nigeria Overhauls Special Police Constabulary

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Police Service Commission in Nigeria Overhauls Special Police Constabulary
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump’s Ballot Disqualification

By Geeta Pillai

Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Latest Headlines
World News
Environmental Health Hazard: High Levels of Carbon Monoxide and Mold in Ontario's First Nations Homes
25 seconds
Environmental Health Hazard: High Levels of Carbon Monoxide and Mold in Ontario's First Nations Homes
British Wrestling Icon Jim 'Cry Baby' Breaks Passes Away at 83
26 seconds
British Wrestling Icon Jim 'Cry Baby' Breaks Passes Away at 83
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
3 mins
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
6 mins
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
8 mins
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
9 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
11 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
12 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
12 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
53 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
5 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app