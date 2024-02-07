President Biden Nominates Colonel John E. Richardson as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama

President Joe Biden has nominated Colonel John E. Richardson, a seasoned Alabama law enforcement officer, to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama. This nomination comes as part of President Biden's commitment to appointing individuals with a strong dedication to upholding the rule of law, marked professionalism, and a relentless pursuit of equal justice for all.

A Storied Career in Law Enforcement

Richardson's career in law enforcement is illustrious, spanning several decades and various roles. His journey commenced as an Opelika police officer from 1985 to 1987. Following this, he joined the Alabama ABC Board Enforcement Division, where he steadily climbed the ranks from Agent to Captain and Assistant Director of the Enforcement Division over an impressive 26-year span.

In 2014, Richardson took on the role of the director of the Alabama Department of Public Safety, a position he held until his retirement in 2017. His dedication and service to the state of Alabama did not end there. Following his retirement, he took up the mantle of the executive assistant to the president of Alabama State University, further showcasing his commitment to public service.

A Military Background and Commendation

Richardson is not only a law enforcement veteran but also a former serviceman in the U.S. Marine Corps. This military background has provided him with a unique perspective and a robust skill set that will prove invaluable in his role as U.S. Marshal, should his nomination be confirmed.

His nomination has garnered praise from Congresswoman Terri Sewell, who has commended Richardson's integrity and valor. This, along with his extensive experience, speaks volumes about his suitability for the role.

Biden's Nomination Spree

President Biden has now nominated a total of 27 individuals to serve as U.S. Marshals during his term. These nominations reflect the President's dedication to selecting qualified and exemplary individuals for key roles within his administration.