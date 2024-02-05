President Biden Highlights Progress, Criticizes Trump in Recent Address

President Joe Biden, in his recent address to a gathering, unequivocally expressed gratitude for the support that championed his presidency, acknowledging the historic position of Vice President Kamala Harris, and the defeat of former President Donald Trump. Setting the tone with a nod to the hosts and the presence of elected officials and Secret Service agents, Biden started his speech, a testament to his leadership and a critique of his predecessor.

Core Values at Stake

Biden reflected on the reason behind his candidacy in 2020, a belief that the country's core values were at risk, and a conviction that U.S. democracy was teetering on the brink. This belief, as he pointed out, is now a widely accepted truth. He recounted the challenges his administration inherited from Trump, a raging pandemic, and a reeling economy, painting a stark contrast with the progress made under his leadership.

Progress Under Biden

Highlighting the milestones achieved, Biden spoke of vaccinating America and creating nearly 15 million new jobs, 285,000 of which were in Nevada alone. He underscored that the U.S. has lower inflation than other major economies and that consumer confidence is on the rise. He took a moment to critique Trump's recent commentary wishing for an economic crash and dubbed Trump as the 'Donald Hoover' of modern times, pointing to job losses during his presidency.

Legislative Achievements

Biden elaborated on legislative triumphs such as taking Big Pharma head-on to reduce prescription drug costs and capping the cost of drugs for seniors at $2,000 a year. He pledged further reductions in the federal deficit and touched upon his administration's efforts in student debt relief, granting forgiveness to 3.7 million people, totaling $130 billion. The President also boasted of his judicial appointments, including the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and infrastructure initiatives such as the high-speed rail line from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

In conclusion, Biden reiterated his administration's commitment to job creation and economic growth through infrastructure and clean energy initiatives. He emphasized the need for continued support to Democrats in upcoming elections to maintain this progress and protect U.S. democracy from the threat of a second Trump presidency.