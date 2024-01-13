en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment

In a recent public address, President Joe Biden openly criticized his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, for his failure to report a significant personal health issue. Austin’s undisclosed hospitalization, following complications from prostate cancer surgery, has been termed by the President as a lapse in judgment.

Austin’s Silent Affliction

At 70, Austin was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22. His hospitalization and the underlying prostate cancer diagnosis remained a secret until the first week of January, triggering criticism and calls for his resignation from both sides of the aisle. The implications of the incident extend beyond Austin’s health, raising pertinent questions about the administration’s communication protocols, especially when sensitive information concerning national security and leadership availability is at stake.

President Biden’s Stance

Despite Austin’s misstep, President Biden has expressed confidence in his leadership. While he acknowledged the lapse, he emphasized that such an oversight should not recur within his administration. The President stressed the importance of transparency and communication, particularly in matters involving the health and availability of high-ranking officials.

Moving Toward Better Communication

In response to the incident, the White House and Pentagon are conducting reviews of the situation’s mishandling, and an investigation by the Inspector General is underway. President Biden reassured the public that steps would be taken to improve communication channels within his team. He underscored his commitment to the health and well-being of his administration members, indicating that lapses in communication over such critical issues would not be tolerated in the future.

0
Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
State Representative Carol Ammons of Illinois is championing a bill that seeks to adopt vote-by-mail as the default choice for elections in jurisdictions choosing this system. The proposed legislation, House Bill 4198, is designed to simplify the voting procedure by auto-mailing ballots to all registered voters, without requiring an application. Historical Perspectives and Current Practices
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
8 mins ago
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
Urgent Call for Witnesses: Police Investigate Assaults on Rivanna Trail
9 mins ago
Urgent Call for Witnesses: Police Investigate Assaults on Rivanna Trail
Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon
1 min ago
Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon
Trump to Attend Court Case Despite Denying Knowledge of Accuser E. Jean Carroll
6 mins ago
Trump to Attend Court Case Despite Denying Knowledge of Accuser E. Jean Carroll
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
8 mins ago
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
13 seconds
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
23 seconds
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
38 seconds
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
1 min
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
1 min
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
1 min
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
1 min
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
1 min
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
2 mins
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app