President Biden Congratulates Guatemala's New Leadership, Emphasizes Shared Democratic Values

In a significant demonstration of their shared commitment to democratic values and the people's will, President Biden of the United States has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bernardo Arévalo de León and Vice President Karin Herrera of Guatemala on their inauguration. The occasion marks the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, and President Biden expressed his eagerness to continue the robust partnership.

Shared Democratic Values

President Biden's message underscored the shared democratic values of the two nations, a sentiment mirrored by the new Guatemalan President Arévalo who took office promising to fight corruption and stand firm against global authoritarianism. Overcoming attempts to prevent him from assuming power, including efforts by prosecutors aligned with the ruling class, Arévalo's ascension to the presidency is a testament to the strength of democracy in Guatemala.

With migration a significant shared concern, President Biden has expressed his commitment to work with President Arévalo to address this issue's root causes, which include discrimination, poverty, and the rising cost of living and violence. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed this sentiment, stating that the Biden administration looked forward to welcoming President Arévalo to Washington to strengthen the U.S.-Guatemala relationship and address these pressing issues.