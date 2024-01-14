en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Biden Clarifies US Stance on Taiwan’s Independence Amid Heightened Tensions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
President Biden Clarifies US Stance on Taiwan’s Independence Amid Heightened Tensions

In the backdrop of Taiwan’s upcoming elections, President Joe Biden has clarified the US stance on Taiwan’s independence, stating that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence. This declaration aligns with the longstanding US policy known as the ‘One China’ policy, which recognizes only one Chinese government, without formally acknowledging Taiwan as a separate nation, while maintaining unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Heightened Tensions between China and Taiwan

President Biden’s remarks resonate at a time of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. China perceives Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Conversely, many Taiwanese view themselves as a sovereign state, making the issue of independence a significant factor in Taiwan’s elections. The United States’ stance is a critical balancing act in this region, as it supports Taiwan’s self-defense without officially recognizing its independence.

The ‘One China’ Policy and US Diplomacy

The ‘One China’ policy, a cornerstone of US diplomacy, acknowledges the Chinese position that there is only one Chinese government. As such, the US does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent nation. However, this does not deter the United States from maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan, a delicate dance of diplomacy aimed at maintaining stability in the region.

Implications of Biden’s Statement

President Biden’s statement comes after Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te won the elections, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Lai Ching-te, further affirming the US commitment to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability. The Biden administration, mindful of potential conflict escalation with Beijing, plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan as a show of support.

0
Politics Taiwan United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
21 mins ago
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Recent polls indicate a burgeoning public desire for Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader, to re-enter the British political arena. As per polling data and public sentiment, some are even suggesting he could be a viable contender for the position of Prime Minister. This sentiment is a testament to a potential shift in the UK’s
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
UK Public Strongly in Favor of Stricter Immigration Controls, Survey Indicates
26 mins ago
UK Public Strongly in Favor of Stricter Immigration Controls, Survey Indicates
Lord Cameron Warns of Heightened Global Security Threats
28 mins ago
Lord Cameron Warns of Heightened Global Security Threats
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
21 mins ago
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
25 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
Constable of St John Declares Non-Support for Chief Minister in Impending Vote
25 mins ago
Constable of St John Declares Non-Support for Chief Minister in Impending Vote
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
22 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
22 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
23 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
23 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
23 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
23 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
23 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
24 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
24 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app