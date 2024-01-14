President Biden Clarifies US Stance on Taiwan’s Independence Amid Heightened Tensions

In the backdrop of Taiwan’s upcoming elections, President Joe Biden has clarified the US stance on Taiwan’s independence, stating that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence. This declaration aligns with the longstanding US policy known as the ‘One China’ policy, which recognizes only one Chinese government, without formally acknowledging Taiwan as a separate nation, while maintaining unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Heightened Tensions between China and Taiwan

President Biden’s remarks resonate at a time of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. China perceives Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Conversely, many Taiwanese view themselves as a sovereign state, making the issue of independence a significant factor in Taiwan’s elections. The United States’ stance is a critical balancing act in this region, as it supports Taiwan’s self-defense without officially recognizing its independence.

The ‘One China’ Policy and US Diplomacy

The ‘One China’ policy, a cornerstone of US diplomacy, acknowledges the Chinese position that there is only one Chinese government. As such, the US does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent nation. However, this does not deter the United States from maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan, a delicate dance of diplomacy aimed at maintaining stability in the region.

Implications of Biden’s Statement

President Biden’s statement comes after Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te won the elections, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Lai Ching-te, further affirming the US commitment to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability. The Biden administration, mindful of potential conflict escalation with Beijing, plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan as a show of support.