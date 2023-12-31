en English
Politics

President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:35 am EST
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy

On Saturday, President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since the commencement of his vacation in the Caribbean, attending a 4 p.m. mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church located in Christiansted, St. Croix. He acknowledged onlookers and reporters with waves but abstained from answering any inquiries that followed the mass.

Presidential Stay in St. Croix

The President’s stay in St. Croix is facilitated at the beachfront residence of his affluent acquaintances, Bill and Connie Neville. Despite the serene and picturesque locale, his vacation has been the subject of rampant criticism. House Republicans, among other critics, have vehemently condemned his trip amidst the persisting border crisis, labelling it a dereliction of duty.

Another accusation that has been levelled against Biden is his alleged act of ‘faking Catholicism’. This accusation finds its roots in his decision to attend mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church during his vacation, an act that critics perceive as insincere.

Amidst Controversy, President Continues Vacation

Undeterred by the controversy surrounding his vacation, Biden, along with his wife Jill and granddaughter Natalie, has expressed his intent to revisit St. Croix next year. They have been spotted at a local restaurant, renowned for its seafood, where they interacted with fellow patrons. Throughout his vacation, Biden has consistently been briefed about political issues such as the recent bombardment in Ukraine, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the upswing in migrant crossings at the U.S. southern border.

Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

