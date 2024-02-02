President Biden Asserts Commitment to Peace and Two-State Solution at National Prayer Breakfast

In his address at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, US President Joe Biden underscored his administration's dedication to peace endeavors in the Gaza region. He emphasized that his administration is actively engaged in securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and establishing a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Biden's Commitment to A Two-State Solution

Biden highlighted the objective of achieving a two-state solution, which visualizes separate states for Israelis and Palestinians, as a means to guarantee peace, security, and dignity for both peoples. This stance indicates the US government's commitment to Middle East peace initiatives and the significance of humanitarian considerations in the region.

The article also presents the challenges faced by Germany in supporting the two-state solution, and the complications ensuing from recent allegations against UNRWA. It further highlights the difficulties in achieving a two-state solution and the declining leverage over Israel.

US Efforts Towards Regional Peace Deal

The content discusses President Biden's administration's efforts to secure a long humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict to facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners. The broader objective is a permanent ceasefire and regional peace deal. The situation's urgency and potential implications for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu are also emphasized. The key to ending the conflict, as the piece suggests, lies in a two-state solution with a Palestinian state alongside Israel, and the significance of a Saudi normalization deal.