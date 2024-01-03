en English
Politics

President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists ‘Funding Key to Border Protection’

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists ‘Funding Key to Border Protection’

During a press interaction, a reporter posed a crucial question to President Joe Biden about the challenges at the southern border, asking, “Are you gonna do anything about the southern border, Mr. President?” In response, President Biden asserted, “Well, we gotta do something… they gotta give me the money I need to protect the border.”

President Biden expressed his willingness to make “significant compromises” on border policy during a speech at the White House on December 27, 2023. Acknowledging the broken immigration system, he emphasized the need for Congress to enact changes. Biden outlined his request for billions of dollars in funding to enhance border security, including additional agents, more immigration judges, and increased asylum officers. While not specifying policy changes, he affirmed his openness to adjustments.

Controversy Surrounding Border Policy Talks

The White House engaged in discussions with Senate Democrats and Republicans regarding border security. Biden criticized GOP lawmakers who considered using immigration policy as leverage for Ukraine funding. The idea of permanent changes to asylum laws in exchange for Ukraine aid faced backlash, although the White House denied considering such an exchange. The ongoing negotiations underscore the complexities of addressing border challenges amid broader political considerations.

BNN has reported a historic surge in illegal migration to the U.S., with 302,000 migrants crossing the southern border in December alone. This unprecedented monthly peak raises significant concerns about the sustainability of the situation. The total number of illegal crossings has surpassed 785,000 since October, marking the highest first-quarter figure ever recorded.

Politics United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

