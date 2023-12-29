en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Assoumani’s Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
President Assoumani’s Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange

In a significant development, the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, has been seen interacting with the Mayor of Hambou, Bourhane Hamidou, in a video that surfaced on YouTube. This engagement forms a part of Assoumani’s broader initiative to foster dialogue with local leaders and communities to address an array of issues plaguing the region.

Assoumani’s Close Shave with Death

Interestingly, the footage also captured a moment that could have altered the nation’s political landscape dramatically. It shows an armed individual attempting to assassinate Assoumani during a public gathering. Thanks to the prompt intervention of Assoumani’s security detail, the President escaped unscathed, and the would-be assassin was taken into custody. This incident has ignited discussions concerning the adequacy of security for high-profile figures in the Comoros and the country’s political stability.

Assoumani’s Participation in Traditional Wrestling Event

Further, the video provides a glimpse into Assoumani’s participation in a traditional wrestling event known as ‘wukaya’ in the Hambou region. The footage underscores the President’s commitment to endorsing the cultural heritage of the Comoros, and his efforts to merge political leadership with cultural tradition. The event, shared on YouTube, allowed global viewers to witness this unique cultural exchange.

Assoumani’s Vision for Comoros

These incidents underscore Assoumani’s dedication to enhancing governance and promoting development within the Comoros. His willingness to engage with municipal heads and his participation in local cultural events underlines his determination to understand and address the needs of the local populace. His actions emphasize the importance of collaborative work towards sustainable solutions.

0
Africa Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

District Council Accuses Police of Unlawful Land Occupancy: An Escalating Conflict

By Salman Khan

Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan

By Israel Ojoko

Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Toll

By Safak Costu

Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded ...
@Africa · 12 mins
Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded ...
heart comment 0
UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests

By Safak Costu

UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests
President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative

By Israel Ojoko

President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns

By Salman Khan

Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children

By Israel Ojoko

Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
4 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
7 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
7 mins
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
7 mins
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
7 mins
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
7 mins
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
7 mins
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
8 mins
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
10 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app