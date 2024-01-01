President Ali Unveils Guyana’s Strategic Blueprint for 2024

In a significant New Year address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana unveiled the government’s strategic blueprint for 2024, promising a brighter future for the nation. Striking a balance between reflecting on the past year’s challenges and triumphs and outlining future plans, the President’s message was a potent mix of gratitude, acknowledgment, and vision.

Gratitude and Reflection

President Ali commenced his address by extending warm New Year greetings to all Guyanese, both at home and overseas. He expressed sincere gratitude to various groups, including uniformed services, healthcare workers, educators, and the private sector. These groups, he emphasized, had made invaluable contributions over the past year and were instrumental in the nation’s growth and development.

Reflecting on 2023, the President acknowledged the nation’s trials, including the tragic loss of lives in road accidents and threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity. Yet, he also underscored the nation’s resilience, manifest in its robust economic growth and unity displayed in staunchly defending its sovereignty.

(Read Also: Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Former President Evo Morales From 2025 Election)

Acknowledging Achievements

President Ali lauded the government’s achievements, notably the significant salary increases for public servants, resolution of pay anomalies for health workers and disciplined services, improved compensation for teachers, and enhanced social benefits. He highlighted the administration’s substantial investments in development projects nationwide, culminating in transformative growth.

(Read Also: Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy)

Looking Ahead: Promises for 2024

For 2024, the President elucidated a range of strategic plans. These include further salary increases, a phased approach to free university education, additional cost of living relief measures, and specific strategies aimed at reducing road accidents and improving mental health. His message culminated with a reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering commitment to national development and the well-being of its citizens.

In addition to local concerns, President Ali also underscored his vision for strengthening Guyana’s role in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He stressed the importance of regional security, food and nutrition security, and advocacy for climate change action. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the integration movement, and President Ali outlined plans for progressing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. He further expressed eagerness to foster partnerships with young people for economic development. The President is looking forward to chairing the Conference of Heads of Government and hosting the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference in February 2024.

Read More