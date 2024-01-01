en English
Guyana

President Ali Unveils Guyana’s Strategic Blueprint for 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
President Ali Unveils Guyana’s Strategic Blueprint for 2024

In a significant New Year address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana unveiled the government’s strategic blueprint for 2024, promising a brighter future for the nation. Striking a balance between reflecting on the past year’s challenges and triumphs and outlining future plans, the President’s message was a potent mix of gratitude, acknowledgment, and vision.

Gratitude and Reflection

President Ali commenced his address by extending warm New Year greetings to all Guyanese, both at home and overseas. He expressed sincere gratitude to various groups, including uniformed services, healthcare workers, educators, and the private sector. These groups, he emphasized, had made invaluable contributions over the past year and were instrumental in the nation’s growth and development.

Reflecting on 2023, the President acknowledged the nation’s trials, including the tragic loss of lives in road accidents and threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity. Yet, he also underscored the nation’s resilience, manifest in its robust economic growth and unity displayed in staunchly defending its sovereignty.

(Read Also: Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Former President Evo Morales From 2025 Election)

Acknowledging Achievements

President Ali lauded the government’s achievements, notably the significant salary increases for public servants, resolution of pay anomalies for health workers and disciplined services, improved compensation for teachers, and enhanced social benefits. He highlighted the administration’s substantial investments in development projects nationwide, culminating in transformative growth.

(Read Also: Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy)

Looking Ahead: Promises for 2024

For 2024, the President elucidated a range of strategic plans. These include further salary increases, a phased approach to free university education, additional cost of living relief measures, and specific strategies aimed at reducing road accidents and improving mental health. His message culminated with a reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering commitment to national development and the well-being of its citizens.

In addition to local concerns, President Ali also underscored his vision for strengthening Guyana’s role in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He stressed the importance of regional security, food and nutrition security, and advocacy for climate change action. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the integration movement, and President Ali outlined plans for progressing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. He further expressed eagerness to foster partnerships with young people for economic development. The President is looking forward to chairing the Conference of Heads of Government and hosting the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference in February 2024.

Guyana Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

