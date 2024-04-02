President al-Assad Advocates Systematic Dialogue for National Challenges

In a notable gathering, President Bashar al-Assad convened with esteemed economics professors, all members of the Baath party, from state-run universities to discuss the pivotal steps needed to sculpt Syria's economic future. Highlighting the importance of dialogue, Assad emphasized the necessity for ongoing, comprehensive conversations across all societal sectors to address the nation's challenges, focusing on economic development, combating corruption, and the roles of public and private sectors.

Dialogues for Economic Revival

The session underscored the critical need for defining the Syrian economy's identity, with debates on the applicability of socialism and strategies for effective subsidy management. Assad critiqued the traditional views on subsidies, advocating for their recognition as an economic tool rather than mere ideological or philanthropic gestures. The discussions also ventured into policies aimed at fostering economic growth and strategies to combat corruption, essential for Syria's path to recovery.

Public and Private Sector Synergy

Central to the discussions was the public sector's role within the state apparatus and the imperative of building a strong relationship with the private sector to rejuvenate production. Assad's dialogue with the professors highlighted the need for a synergistic approach to economic policy, where both sectors work hand in hand to ensure sustainable development and economic stability, a vision crucial for Syria's future.

Subsidies as an Economic Tool

Assad's critical evaluation of subsidies marked a significant moment in the dialogue, proposing a shift in perspective towards viewing them as a crucial economic tool. This approach, Assad mentioned, is not only applicable in socialist contexts but is also recognized in capitalist nations, albeit through different forms and mechanisms. This nuanced understanding of subsidies could pave the way for more effective economic policies in Syria.