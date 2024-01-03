en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

President Akufo-Addo’s Late Response to GRA-SML Contract Controversy Sparks Criticism

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
President Akufo-Addo’s Late Response to GRA-SML Contract Controversy Sparks Criticism

In a recent development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo faces criticism over his late response to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract controversy. At the heart of the criticism is the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who accuses the President of attempting to gloss over the details of the contract and undermining parliament’s oversight role.

President’s Directive for Audit

President Akufo-Addo has responded to the controversy by directing an audit into the contract. KPMG, a well-known audit firm, has been tasked with conducting the audit within a two-week timeframe. This move, however, has not placated the opposition, who view it as a tactic to prevent Parliament from effectively exercising its role.

Minority Leader’s Accusations

Dr. Forson, who is not only the Minority Leader but also the lawmaker for Ajumako Enyan Essiam and a former Finance Minister, has been vociferous in his criticism. He alleges that the President’s actions represent an attempt to ‘whitewash’ the issue and avoid a thorough investigation into the contract’s details.

Staunch Opposition and Vigilance

Despite the President’s directive, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, led by Dr. Forson, remain steadfast in their resolve. They assure Ghanaians of their commitment to scrutinizing the contract and ensuring transparency. They vow to remain vigilant and push for a comprehensive examination of the GRA-SML contract, promising to hold those found responsible for any misuse of state resources accountable.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure

By Salman Khan

AGI Raises Alarm Over High Business Costs in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghanaian Communications Professional Calls for Respectful Public Discourse Amidst Societal Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Fo ...
@Ghana · 5 hours
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Fo ...
heart comment 0
Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

By Ebenezer Mensah

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship
Education Minister Advocates for NPP’s Continuity: Highlights Achievements

By Ebenezer Mensah

Education Minister Advocates for NPP's Continuity: Highlights Achievements
Ghana’s PNC Announces Internal Election Schedule and Filing Fees

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's PNC Announces Internal Election Schedule and Filing Fees
Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging

By Ebenezer Mensah

Prophet Seth Arthur Warns Ghanaian Politicians: Stop Occult Practices and Election Rigging
Latest Headlines
World News
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
12 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
13 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
14 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
21 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
24 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
24 seconds
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
25 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
25 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
25 seconds
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app