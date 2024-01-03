President Akufo-Addo’s Late Response to GRA-SML Contract Controversy Sparks Criticism

In a recent development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo faces criticism over his late response to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract controversy. At the heart of the criticism is the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who accuses the President of attempting to gloss over the details of the contract and undermining parliament’s oversight role.

President’s Directive for Audit

President Akufo-Addo has responded to the controversy by directing an audit into the contract. KPMG, a well-known audit firm, has been tasked with conducting the audit within a two-week timeframe. This move, however, has not placated the opposition, who view it as a tactic to prevent Parliament from effectively exercising its role.

Minority Leader’s Accusations

Dr. Forson, who is not only the Minority Leader but also the lawmaker for Ajumako Enyan Essiam and a former Finance Minister, has been vociferous in his criticism. He alleges that the President’s actions represent an attempt to ‘whitewash’ the issue and avoid a thorough investigation into the contract’s details.

Staunch Opposition and Vigilance

Despite the President’s directive, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, led by Dr. Forson, remain steadfast in their resolve. They assure Ghanaians of their commitment to scrutinizing the contract and ensuring transparency. They vow to remain vigilant and push for a comprehensive examination of the GRA-SML contract, promising to hold those found responsible for any misuse of state resources accountable.