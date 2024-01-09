President Akufo-Addo’s Call to Uphold Constitutional Values Ahead of 2024 Elections

As Ghana braces itself for the upcoming 2024 general elections, President Akufo-Addo has strongly urged its citizens to uphold and embrace the fundamental values enshrined in the nation’s constitution. This call to action is not only timely but crucial, as the nation navigates the path to the elections, with every step echoing the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

Upholding Constitutional Values

In a speech commemorating Constitution Day, President Akufo-Addo called upon Ghanaians to honor the constitutional values of democratic accountability, respect for the rule of law, human rights, and individual liberty. He emphasized the significance of these values as the bedrock of national development. Akufo-Addo also took the opportunity to underscore the importance of free, fair, and transparent polls in the forthcoming elections, thus stressing the sanctity of the ballot.

Alongside liberty, the President also highlighted the importance of duty, urging citizens to recognize their individual and collective responsibility toward the greater good of society. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the 2024 general elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, aligning with the constitutional values he urged citizens to uphold.

Importance of Constitution Day

The President also underscored the significance of Constitution Day, describing it as an acknowledgment of the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy and constitutionalism. This emphasis on constitutional values, he believes, will guide the country toward stability, unity, and development, setting the tone for political discourse and civic responsibility ahead of the 2024 elections.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo’s speech serves as a powerful reminder to political actors, civil society, and the general populace of the need to maintain a peaceful and fair electoral process, firmly grounded in constitutional values. As the nation anticipates the 2024 elections, these values are expected to illuminate the path ahead, ensuring Ghana’s continued growth as a democratic nation.